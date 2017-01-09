KISS’ PAUL STANLEY And GENE SIMMONS Join Forces With Kaw Indian Tribe For Oklahoma Casino And Resort Complex

Tulsa World are reporting that KISS bandmates Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will team up with the Kaw Nation to build a new rock ’n’ roll-themed casino and resort complex in Oklahoma.

Simmons and Stanley are set to bring their Rock & Brews restaurant concept to the Kaw Nation casino in Braman, northwest of Ponca City about 15 miles south of the Kansas state line on Interstate 35. A groundbreaking ceremony is set for January 12th, where more details about the project will be announced.

Read more at TulsaWorld.com.

As previously reported, Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons will be heading to Chesterfield, St. Louis on January 11th to attend the grand opening at the Rock & Brews. The restaurant has been open since early November. Grand opening activities on January 11th will include a private luncheon for veterans. An evening party is open to the public.

