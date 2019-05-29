KISS' PAUL STANLEY Comments On ACE FREHLEY And GENE SIMMONS Feud – “I Wouldn’t Lose Any Sleep Over It”

In an interview with Fox News Digital, KISS frontman Paul Stanley spoke about the ongoing feud between original KISS guitarist Ace Frehley and KISS bassist Gene Simmons.

"I think that whatever ill will or anger there is usually dissipates over time," Stanley said. "Hopefully it will. The difference between us and other families or other relationships is that ours finds its way into the news. Everybody goes through things that are similar, but in our case, it's entertainment for people. Reading the news and gossip is entertainment. You don't get to read what your neighbors are spatting about, but you get to read what celebrities are spatting about. But I wouldn't lose any sleep over it."

KISS returned to the stage on May 27th in Leipzig, Germany. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.