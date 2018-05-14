KISS - PAUL STANLEY Delivers Commencement Speech At Wesley College - "You're The Masters Of Destiny"

On May 12th, KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley was the Wesley College graduation commencement speaker in Dover, DE. Addressing the outgoing class of 2018​, The Starchild said, “Make the most of your life and be proud of what you do. Make sure at the end of the day, you can look at yourselves in the mirror and like who you see. Go forward, have a great life and remember that even on its worst day — and I’ve had my share — life is a miracle. Go out and prosper. Make this a better world, you can do it. And, take some time to rock ’n’ roll too.”

The Delaware State News reports that Stanley urged the graduates to put hard work and drive behind whatever they hope to accomplish, saying, “My background is probably very different than yours, but I think I’m proof that regardless of the field you choose to go into, success comes from the fundamentals: hard work, tenacity and believing in yourself. If you can dream and you can work hard, you can make the dream into a reality. You’re the masters of destiny. The only thing standing between you and success is hard work.”

In live news, KISS will return to the concert stage on July 7th at Bareclona Rock Fest in Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, click here.