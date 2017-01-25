KISS – PAUL STANLEY In Concussion Protocol; Cancels SOUL STATION Shows

KISS frontman Paul Stanley revealed he suffered a concussion while skiing on January 15th. A Twitter post from that day reads: “I went skiing today and got something I never expected…A concussion! OW!!!!! Lucky though…”

A new update from Stanley reveals his is still suffering from the effects of the concussion and the upcoming February Soul Station shows have been canceled.

A post on Twitter reads: “MY APOLOGIES. Recovery from concussion will take a bit longer. I am postponing ALL FOUR California Soul Station shows Feb. 1-4. So sorry.”

Soul Station is a ten piece coalition of some of today’s leading musicians paying tribute to an era of great soul music.

“When I was a boy, before I ever saw The Who or Led Zeppelin, I saw Solomon Burke and Otis Redding. I saw the Temptations. It’s tragic to think that so many people are missing out on experiencing the power of so many great bands, artists and that incredible music,” said Stanley. “That music is part of the foundation of all the music I’ve made and Soul Station is my chance to celebrate it for a night that’s real and live.”

To clarify further he adds, “I don’t play guitar in the band and we don’t do a single KISS song. That’s not what this is about,” Stanley continues. “It’s magical to hear those songs played right and we’re making magic.”