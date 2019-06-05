KISS - PAUL STANLEY Says “The Door Is Open” For ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS To Make Appearances During The End Of The Road Tour

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was a guest on the Torg And Elliot morning show on 96.3 WLVQ in Columbus, OH and talked about the possibility of founding members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley to appear on the tour.

"Who knows? I have to say that door is open, but it's nothing that I contemplate daily. We're 45 shows into a sold-out tour, and it's going to continue. And it's a celebration, not of any lineup of the band — it's a celebration of everything we've accomplished with our fans. And that's not limited to any particular people. So whatever happens, happens. But this lineup in particular — Eric's [Singer, drums] been playing drums for over 25 years, I think, and Tommy's [Thayer, guitar] been in the band for 18 years, so we have a pretty good stability and tenure of this lineup."

KISS have released pro-shot video footage from their performance of "Black Diamond" last night (June 4), at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. Watch below:

KISS bring their End Of The Road tour to Expo-Plaza in Hannover, Germany tonight (June 5). Find the band's complete tour itinerary here.