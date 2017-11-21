KISS Perform Destroyer Album Classic "Sweet Pain" For First Time In Over 20 Years; Video

KISS Kruise VII sailed out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. Video footage of the band performing "Sweet Pain" for the first time in over 20 years can be seen below. "Sweet Pain" is featured on KISS' Destroyer album, released in 1976.

KISS have once again partnered up with the industry leaders in music festivals at sea, Sixthman to announce the upcoming voyage of The KISS Kruise VIII. The cruise is set to sail on Halloween, October 31st, 2018 on Norwegian Jade leaving out of Miami, FL. For more information and to register for the pre-sale visit TheKissKruise.com.

