KISS Perform "Do You Love Me" In Springfield; HQ Video

KISS brought their End Of The Road Farewell Tour to the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri on February 18th, and you can watch pro-shot footage of them performing one of their classics, "Do You Love Me", below:

Upcoming KISS tour dates are as listed.

February

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum