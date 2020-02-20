KISS Perform "Do You Love Me" In Springfield; HQ Video
February 20, 2020, 17 minutes ago
KISS brought their End Of The Road Farewell Tour to the JQH Arena in Springfield, Missouri on February 18th, and you can watch pro-shot footage of them performing one of their classics, "Do You Love Me", below:
Upcoming KISS tour dates are as listed.
February
21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March
2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum