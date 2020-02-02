KISS Perform "Tears Are Falling" And "Parasite" At End Of The Road Tour 2020 Kick-Off Show In Manchester, NH (Video)

Earlier this month at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer was interviewed by David "Gus" Griesinger of Backstage Axxess. During their chat, which can be seen below, the pair spoke about the band's North American leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. The trek, which kicked off February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, features David Lee Roth as direct support. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"First of all, this is a must-see show," said Thayer. "If you haven't ever seen KISS, this is definitely your last opportunity to come to see the show. It's something you never want to miss. At least once in your lifetime, you've gotta see the show. This show is built, as you've seen, it's the biggest one we've ever done and I'm not just hyping it. It's really incredible. We put a lot of time and effort into preparing for this in the first place. It's really paid off. The reviews, the response from fans, everybody across the board has been phenomenal. The shows have been sold out or close to sold out. I think we've played for almost two million people in 110 shows in 2019. The tour is going to go through 2020 and into '21. Our last show is going to be in New York City on July 17, 2021, but we're not announcing what venue it is yet. We have an end date now that we're going to work toward, so that gives a little more perspective to really this is the end of the road and everybody can see this is the schedule moving forward. Now is the time to come see the show. Even if you saw it last year, we're going to come out with some new songs in the set starting February 1st on this leg, and revamping and freshening it up for 2020."

Fan-filmed video from the February 1st show in Manchester, NH can be viewed below. The setlist on the night, which featured "Tears Are Falling" and "Parasite" in place of "Hide Your Heart" and "Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll", was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven’s On Fire"

"Tears Are Falling"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years"

"Cold Gin"

"God Of Thunder"

"Psycho Circus"

"Parasite"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin’ You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"