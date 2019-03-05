KISS Performs "Psycho Circus" In Minneapolis; HQ Video

KISS launched the first leg of the End Of The Road World Tour back in January in Vancouver, BC. The band have now uploaded this pro-shot footage of their performance of "Psycho Circus", filmed last night (March 4th) at the Target Center in Minneapolis:

The next End Of The Road tour stop is on March 6th at Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, SD. Find the tour itinerary here, and see more pro-shot footage from the tour below:

A once in a lifetime concert experience like no band has offered before; the KISS ultimate VIPs are rock and roll royalty at their shows on the End Of The Road World Tour.

Ultimate VIP Package Includes:

- Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

- Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

- Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

- Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge including;

- Your tour will take you to areas that only the band and limited members of the crew can visit!

- Start out by stepping foot on the holy ground that is the KISS stage

- Sit on Eric Singer’s drum stool at his drum kit

- Stand at Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons and Tommy Thayer’s Microphones

- Hold Paul's legendary Cracked mirror guitar. Gene's classic Axe bass and Tommy's signature Epiphone guitar

- Visit KISS wardrobe where you can see the bands outfits up close and try on the REAL KISS boots

- Along the way we'll visit all areas of the KISS production and you'll meet many members of the crew that keeps the KISS machine going strong

- Autographed "End of the Road" Limited Edition Framed Lithograph, specific to your show. -Hand numbered, 1 of 15, and shipped directly to your home

- Lifetime Membership for the Official KISS ARMY Fan Club

- Exclusive Access to the KISS Army Captain’s Hospitality Lounge including;

- VIP Bar with wine, beer and the KISS "End of the Road" Signature Cocktail

- Hot and cold hors d’oeuvres and a dessert bar

- Dedicated VIP entrance

- Commemorative KISS Meet & Greet laminate

- Access to crowd free merchandise shopping

- On Site VIP Host