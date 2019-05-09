KISS Post End Of The Road Tour Behind-The-Scenes Video Trailer - "45 Shows Down And We're Just Getting Started"

KISS have posted a new End Of The Road Tour video trailer featuring a behind-the-scenes look for the fans. Check it out below.

KISS have uploaded footage of 80,000 close friends in Iztacalco, Mexico City at the Hermanos Rodríguez racetrack singing “Rock And Roll All Nite” below:

During the May 3rd show, frontman Paul Stanley was forced to abandon his traditional zip-line stunt during "Love Gun", which flies him over the audience to the middle of the venue where he performs the song, due to a technical problem. Check out the video below.

Check out an official clip of Paul Stanley fliying across the venue during "Love Gun" when things go according to plan.

Find the End Of The Road tour itinerary here.