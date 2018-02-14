KISS Producer MICHAEL JAMES JACKSON Discusses Work On Killers, Creatures Of The Night, Lick It Up Albums; Audio

In episode #269 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast, the crew speak with KISS producer Michael James Jackson about the albums Killers, Creatures Of The Night and Lick It Up.

"Three Sides of the Coin can say with confidence this was one of our holy grail interviews! This week we are joined by producer Michael James Jackson. We talk about his work on KISS Killers, Creatures Of The Night and Lick It Up. Three Sides of the Coin asked the questions all fans having been wanting to ask him for decades...

- Did Ace Frehley record anything for Creatures Of The Night?

- Did Vinnie Vincent save KISS?

- Was Michael James Jackson going to produce Animalize?

- How did you get the amazing drum sound on Creatures Of The Night?

"So much minutia this week we call it MAJORNUTIA!"