KISS - Rare Bootleg Video From New York City Show On Asylum Tour 1985 Surfaces On YouTube

YouTube user AmericanJackassI has returned with rare bootleg video of KISS performing in New York City at Glen Falls Civic Center on the Asylum tour on December 16th, 1985. Check it out below.

New York City, NY (1985)

Setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Fits Like A Glove"

"Cold Gin"

- Paul Stanley solo -

"Uh! All Night"

- Eric Carr solo -

"War Machine"

"I Still Love You"

"Under the Gun"

- Bruce Kulick solo -

"Tears Are Falling"

- Gene Simmons solo -

"I Love It Loud"

"Love Gun"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"

KISS was:

Paul Stanley - vocals, guitar

Gene Simmons - vocals, bass

Bruce Kulick - guitar

Eric Carr - drums