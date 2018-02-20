KISS - Rarest Vinyl LPs In The World Unearthed On Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast; Video

Episode #270 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is available for streaming below.

"Tom Shannon, author of KISS My Wax the KISS LP Bible joins to talk all about KISS vinyl. Tom talks about the rarest KISS vinyl albums. He offers his tips on what you should look for when shopping for KISS vinyl. Tom also shares how KISS My Wax the KISS LP Bible came to be. If you love vinyl this is your episode!"

Vintage Vinyl News is reporting that the KISS fan community is in an uproar after word came out that KISS Catalog Ltd., the organization that owns the intellectual property rights for everything KISS, has filed a patent application for the phrase "The End of the Road". The application is specifically for a "Word Mark" for the use of the phrase in relation to "entertainment services, namely, live performances by a musical band." The general consensus is that the action was taken because KISS is ready to call it quits after one last tour which will use "The End of the Road" as the tour name or as a major part of their merchandise sales.

