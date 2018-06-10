KISS Really Gives A Sh*t About Merch; Official Toilet Seats Now Available

From the iconic rock b(r)and that brought you merchandise in the form of masks, coffins, and even air guitar strings, KISS is now offering a line of official toilet seats. Check out the short video clip courtesy of Gene Simmons below.

In a new interview with Sweden's Expressen, Simmons reveals that KISS will embark on a three-year tour, beginning in January 2019.

According to Simmons, the trek will be the band's "most spectacular tour ever", and will cover all continents. Details to follow.

KISS performs next on July 7th at Barcelona Rock Fest in Barcelona, Spain. Find the band's complete tour schedule here.