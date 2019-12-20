KISS Release KISS Kruise IX Recap Video

KISS have released a recap video for KISS Kruise IX, along with the following message: "Another rockin' KISS Kruise in the books! We have tons of exciting news including lineup, port stops and more coming in January. In the meantime, watch our brand new recap video from KISS Kruise IX and join the here today."

KISS Kruise X will set sail October 30th to November 4th 2020 from Miami, Florida aboard The Norwegian Pearl.

Don’t miss your chance to see KISStory as the band rounds out a decade at sea! The KISS Kruise X is setting sail for another amazing rock n’ roll adventure and you’re invited. Join KISS October 30 to November 4, 2020 for an unforgettable experience as they travel from Miami aboard Norwegian Pearl.

To sail with KISS, Queensrÿche, and many more talented artists next fall - join the pre-sale today at this location.