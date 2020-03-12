KISS - Ribbon Cutting Event At New Rock & Brews In Biloxi Postponed Due To Coronavirus Concerns

According to WLOX, the opening of Rock & Brews in Biloxi, Mississippi that was set to feature KISS members Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley on Sunday, March 15th has been pushed back to a later date. Their concert, on the other hand, has not been affected, and it was scheduled for the same day.

The ribbon cutting was postponed because of coronavirus concerns. The rescheduled date has not yet been announced.

“Although the ribbon cutting ceremony will have to wait, we are excited that a Rock & Brews Casino Hotel in Biloxi is coming soon,” said Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley in a joint statement.

Adam Goldberg, CEO of Rock & Brews, says he is looking forward to the ribbon-cutting ceremony in the near future. “The rock n’ roll experience that Rock & Brews brings to the Gulf Coast is expected to transform dining, hospitality, and entertainment experiences to the next level,” said Goldberg.

KISS' upcoming US tour dates are as listed below.

March

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum