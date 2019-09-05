KISS - "Rock And Roll All Nite" HQ Live Video From Des Moines

KISS have released professionally-filmed video footage from their show on September 3 at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. Watch the band perform "Rock And Roll All Nite" below:

KISS perform tonight, Thursday, September 5, at Verizon Arena in Little Rock, AR. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

Four episodes of KISS' End Of The Road Pit Stop series can be seen below:

