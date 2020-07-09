KISS - Rock & Brews Hawaii Closes Due To Impact Of COVID-19 On Tourism

Rock & Brews Paia, the only Hawaii location of a restaurant chain co-founded by Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons of KISS, has closed permanently after the COVID-19 pandemic effectively killed the tourist market.

Rock & Brews CEO Adam Goldberg said that the call to close for good wasn’t an easy one. “Unfortunately, due to COVID that’s affecting all of us in many different ways, we had no choice,” Goldberg told The Maui News. “We tried to drag it out as long as we can to get a good understanding of what we think will happen with tourism. But we just don’t see having the customer base to support our rents and our cost.”

Headquartered in Los Angeles, Rock & Brews has 21 company-owned U.S. restaurants that serve American comfort food and craft beer. The Paia restaurant in Hawaii opened in 2014. Further details can be found at this location.