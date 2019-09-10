KISS Rocks Houston!; Pro-Shot Video Released
September 10, 2019, an hour ago
KISS brought their End Of The Road tour to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas last night (September 9). The band have released some professionally-filmed video footage from the concert. Watch below:
KISS performs next on Wedenesday, September 11, at Isleta Amphitheatre in Albuquerque, NM. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.
End Of The Road Pit Stop series:
Episode #1:
Episode #2:
Episode #3:
Episode #4:
Episode #5: