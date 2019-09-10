KISS Rocks Houston!; Pro-Shot Video Released

KISS brought their End Of The Road tour to the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas last night (September 9). The band have released some professionally-filmed video footage from the concert. Watch below:

KISS performs next on Wedenesday, September 11, at Isleta Amphitheatre in Albuquerque, NM. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

End Of The Road Pit Stop series:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4:

Episode #5: