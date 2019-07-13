KISS Rocks London; Fan-Filmed Video Of Entire Show Posted

KISS performed at the O2 Arena in London, England on July 11th. Fan-filmed video of the entire show is available below.

The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"I Love It Loud"

"Heaven's on Fire"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"Calling Dr. Love"

"100,000 Years" (with drum solo)

"Cold Gin" (with Tommy Thayer guitar solo)

"God of Thunder" (with bass solo)

"Psycho Circus"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made for Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth" (Eric Singer on piano)

"Crazy Crazy Nights"

"Rock and Roll All Nite"

Find the band's complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.