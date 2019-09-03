KISS Rocks St. Louis; Pro-Shot Video Released

KISS have released some professionally-filmed video footage from their concert on September 1 at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre in St. Louis, MO. Check it out below:

KISS perform tonight, Tuesday, September 3, at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

Four episodes of KISS' End Of The Road Pit Stop series can be seen below:

Episode #1:

Episode #2:

Episode #3:

Episode #4: