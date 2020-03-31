KISS's PAUL STANLEY In Praise Of Late RUSH Legend NEIL PEART - "When Neil Joined, Overnight It Became A Different Band"

During an interview with Outlaw magazine, KISS singer/guitarist Paul Stanley discussed a number of subjects, including his close relationship with his KISS co-founder Gene Simmons, and the recent death of a fellow rock legend, Neil Peart of Rush, who tragically passed away on January 7 after a three-year battle with brain cancer (glioblastoma). KISS toured with Rush extensively during the 70s.

“The first time Rush opened for us, they had their original drummer, John Rutsey, along with Geddy [Lee, bassist/vocalist] and Alex [Lifeson, guitarist]. But when Neil joined, overnight it became a different band,” Stanley says.

“Suddenly, they had this incredible musician backing Geddy and Alex. There was only one Rush and they perfected a style and walked a road that nobody else had been on. I saw that band in its infancy and they went on to build an incredible legacy.”

