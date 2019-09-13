KISS – Salt Lake City Show Postponed; GENE SIMMONS To Undergo “Medical Procedure”

KISS has postponed their show tomorrow night (September 14th) in Salt Lake City. Bassist and co-founder Gene Simmons is due to undergo a “medical procedure” immediately.

Simmons posted a message reading, “Apologies to the fans in Salt Lake City. We will come back and do the show at a later date. The truth is, I have to fly to LA to do a medical procedure. Nothing serious. But it must be taken care of now. Thank you for your good wishes. All is well."

KISS recently announced a postponement of their concert at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, scheduled for September 20th. A message from the venue follows:

"Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the KISS: End Of The Road Tour concert currently scheduled for September 20th at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles is postponed. The new date for this event will be March 4, 2020. There is nothing you need to do as your tickets will be valid for that new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please reach out to your point of purchase for refund options."

KISS performs next on Saturday, September 7, at Centurylink Center in Bossier City, LA. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

