KISS Singer / Bassist GENE SIMMONS' Mother Passes Away At 92

BraveWords offer our condolences to Gene Simmons and his family, who are mourning the passing of Gene's 92-year old mother, Florence Lubowski.

Gene's KISS bandmate Paul Stanley has issued the following message via social media:

"Gene's mother, Florence Lubowski, has passed away. I knew her as long as I've known Gene. Beyond her fierce love and pride in her only child, she was his inspiration to live up to being worthy of the sacrifices she made in a very difficult and, at times, horrific life.

"A holocaust survivor she fought for all she had and her fierce protection and pride in Gene made her someone to be feared, admired and loved. I will miss her laugh and smile.

"Let us all say a prayer for her, Gene and his family." Simmons’ wife, Shannon Tweed Simmons, shared the following via Facebook:

"Rest in peace my dear Flora. The best grandma and mother in law I could ask for. You were loved and you will be missed."