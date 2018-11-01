KISS Takes Over Times Square For Halloween

Yesterday, iconic rock band KISS celebrated Halloween with a total rock n roll takeover of Times Square in New York City. The epic takeover was in celebration of their recent End Of The Road World Tour announcement – which will be the band’s final tour ever.

The video below showcases the massive takeover of four enormous clusters and 13 huge billboards right in the heart of the Big Apple, as well as an exclusive interview with the band.

“I was a New York City cab driver. I remember driving through Times Square but never could I have imagined that instead of driving the cab, I’d be up on the billboard,” said KISS vocalist / guitarist Paul Stanley.

After an epic and storied 45 year career that launched an era of rock n roll legends, KISS has announced that they will launch their final tour ever in 2019, appropriately named, End Of The Road. Tickets to the general public will go on sale starting Friday, November 2nd at 10 AM, local time at LiveNation.com.

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock and Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

"All that we have built and all that we have conquered over the past four decades could never have happened without the millions of people worldwide who've filled clubs, arenas and stadiums over those years. This will be the ultimate celebration for those who've seen us and a last chance for those who haven't. KISS Army, we're saying goodbye on our final tour with our biggest show yet and we'll go out the same way we came in... Unapologetic and Unstoppable," said KISS.

Tour dates:

January

31 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

February

1 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

2 - Tacoma, WA - Tacoma Dome

4 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

7 - San Diego, CA - Viejas Arena

8 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

9 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

12 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

13 - Glendale, AZ - Gila River Arena

15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

19 - Corpus Christi, TX - American Bank Center

20 - Dallas, TX - American Airlines Center

22 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center

23 - Memphis, TN - FedEx Forum

26 - Oklahoma City, OK - Chesapeake Energy Arena

27 - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

March

1 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum

2 - Chicago, IL - United Center

4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

6 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

7 - Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center Omaha

9 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

10 - Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center

12 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

13 - Detroit, MI - Little Caesars Arena

16 - Columbus, OH - Nationwide Arena

17 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

19 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

20 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena

22 - Long Island, NY - NYCB LIVE’s Nassau Coliseum

23 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena

26 - Boston, MA - TD Garden

27 - New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

29 - Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

30 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

April

2 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

3 - Ottawa, ON - Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

6 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

7 - Atlanta, GA - State Farm Arena

9 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

11 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena

12 - Jacksonville, FL - Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

13 - Birmingham, AL - BJCC

May

27 - Leipziger Messe - Leipzig, Germany

29 - Stadthalle - Vienna, Austria

31 - Konigsplatz - Munich, Germany

June

4 - Waldbuhne - Berlin, Germany

5 - Expo-Plaza - Hannover, Germany

7 - Sweden Rock Festival - Norje, Sweden

11 - Ice Arena - St. Petersburg, Russia

13 - Dinamon Stadium - Moscow, Russia

16 - NSA Stadium - Kiev, Ukraine

18 - Tauron Arena - Krakow, Poland

25 - Ziggo Dome - Amsterdam, Netherlands

27 - Tons of Rock - Oslo, Norway

28 - Trondheim Rocks - Trondheim, Norway

July

2 - Ippodromo SNAI San Siro - Milan, Italy

4 - Hallenstadion - Zurich, Switzerland

6 - Rennbahn - Iffezheim, Germany

9 - Birmingham Arena - Birmingham, England

11 - O2 Arena - London, England

12 - Manchester Arena - Manchester, England

14 - Newcastle Arena - Newcastle, England

16 - SSE Hydro - Glasgow, Scotland

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)