KISS Team Up With Marvel In New Merch Deal

According to License Global, KISS has teamed with Marvel on a collection of merchandise spanning apparel, accessories, home goods and more.

Print-on-demand apparel by Fifth Sun launched in January, and a wider range of products will follow.

“The strength and power of the Marvel Universe has inspired musicians, artists and creative talent for more than 80 years,” says Paul Gitter, senior vice president, Marvel Licensing. “Our KISS x Marvel collaboration continues the legacy of working with these amazing rock ‘n’ roll hall of famers, and we are beyond excited to bring fans a loud and proud merchandise collection that screams Marvel style, with rock ‘n’ roll attitude.”

The collaboration between KISS and Marvel originated in the 1970s after the rock band starred in comics like Howard the Duck #12 and the Marvel Comics Super Special series.

“It’s a privilege and an honor to follow up our debut 1978 Marvel relationship, KISS Comics, where we met Spider-Man, Dr. Doom and the Fantastic Four with this new partnership,” say Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, KISS. “This is as cool as it gets.”

Other products in the deal include accessories and drinkware from Bioworld, home goods from Jay Franco and posters from Trends International.

