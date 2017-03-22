KISS Teaming Up With Vampirella In New Comic Book Mini-Series; Artwork Revealed

The Horror News Network reports that this June, fans will be treated to a horror comic with an unlikely combination of characters. Dynamite Entertainment has paired KISS with Vampirella to bring together two iconic brands into a single comic.

KISS bassist/vocalist Gene Simmons comments: “I have been in love with Vampirella (who hasn’t?), ever since Forry Ackerman created her. I knew Forry, and he spoke fondly of Vampi, almost as if she was real. For a wide-eyed kid who grew up voraciously devouring the pages of Warren publications (including Famous Monsters of Filmland), it’s a personal thrill to witness this momentous event in our four-decades-old, proud comic book history. I can’t wait to see and read KISS/Vampirella.”

KISS/Vampirella #1 will be a mini-series written by Chris Sebela (Captain Marvel, Alien vs. Predator) and illustrated by Annapaola Martello (Scarlet Witch, Spider-Gwen).

Following is a recent update from the KISS camp:

"Rock and Roll All Nite, Send KISSmojis Every Day with the new KISSmoji keyboard. You can Shout It Out Loud with official KISS stickers, emojis and GIFs using the KISSmoji keyboard app available for iOS and Android! Now KISS fans have an all-new way to bring The Demon, The Starchild, The Spaceman and The Catman to their daily text messages. You wanted the best, you got the best!"

Apple users download here.

Android users download here.