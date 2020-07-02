KISS - The Demon Monster Official Costume Available To Order Now

KISS has announced that the Demon Monster Official Outfit Replica is out now.

A limited edition consisting of only 250 sets, The Officially Licensed KISS - The Demon Monster Costume consists of:

All armor is created from the same mold forms used to create the actual stage worn costume

Crisp details and intrinsically pigmented cast armor

Adjustable sleeve positioning

Adjustable waist cod piece - genuine leather

Black leatherette cape with 4 points of attachment

Adjustable fit from 38-52 inch chest (wider option available upon request)

Made in North America

Each and every KISS replica is custom made by hand and at the time of ordering. This means that the manufacturer does not carry stock, as these are not mass produced 'upfront' goods. Great care goes into every manufacturing aspect of your KISS Replicas' Demon Monster Costume. From the beautiful silver, chrome and weathered black details and shading right down to the custom made platform boots... and all armor components come directly from the forms and molds used to create the stage worn costume for Gene Simmons. Quality, accuracy and functional KISS Costumes. The passion shows in the products produced.

For further details, and to order your Demon Monster Official Costume, visit this location.