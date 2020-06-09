KISS - The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure On The Way From Funko

Pop culture collectibles company, Funko, has announced the upcoming release of KISS The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure.

A description: Your favorite character is joining Funko's Vinyl Soda line. This KISS The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure measures approximately 4 1/4-inches tall. Packaged inside a collectible soda can, it includes a "POG" shaped collector card. The limited edition item even includes a chase figure to hunt and collect!

Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.

