KISS - The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure On The Way From Funko
June 9, 2020, 34 minutes ago
Pop culture collectibles company, Funko, has announced the upcoming release of KISS The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure.
A description: Your favorite character is joining Funko's Vinyl Soda line. This KISS The Demon Vinyl Soda Figure measures approximately 4 1/4-inches tall. Packaged inside a collectible soda can, it includes a "POG" shaped collector card. The limited edition item even includes a chase figure to hunt and collect!
Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.