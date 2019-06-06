KISS - The Hottest Brand In The Land Book To Be Released This Summer; Now Available For Pre-Order

The Hottest Brand In The Land is a new KISS book slated to hit shelves this summer (July / August). It is the officially licensed story of the KISS merchandising craze of the late '70s/early '80s.

This thick 10x10 inch stylish coffee table book goes deep into the wild and crazy Aucoin-era to give you a big, warm hug of nostalgia. It’s like your personal time machine back to the Seventies!

Featuring:

- 390 pages of lush full colour photos - including KISS lunch boxes, clothing, comics, trash cans, belt buckles, tourbooks, mirrors and much, much more. It covers everything released.

- Super rare merchandise from deep inside collectors’ vaults all around the world including USA, Australia, Europe, Canada and Japan.

- Minutiae from the Aucoin Management/Boutwell Enterprises archival documents!! We open the vault on the deals, correspondence, and money made between licensees and the band

It will be available in Standard and deluxe editions. Go to HottestBrandBook.com to order.

KISS frontman Paul Stanley was a guest on the Torg And Elliot morning show on 96.3 WLVQ in Columbus, OH and talked about the possibility of founding members Peter Criss and Ace Frehley to appear on the tour.

"Who knows? I have to say that door is open, but it's nothing that I contemplate daily. We're 45 shows into a sold-out tour, and it's going to continue. And it's a celebration, not of any lineup of the band — it's a celebration of everything we've accomplished with our fans. And that's not limited to any particular people. So whatever happens, happens. But this lineup in particular — Eric's [Singer, drums] been playing drums for over 25 years, I think, and Tommy's [Thayer, guitar] been in the band for 18 years, so we have a pretty good stability and tenure of this lineup."

KISS have released pro-shot video footage from their June 4th performance of "Black Diamond" at Waldbuhne in Berlin, Germany. Watch below:

