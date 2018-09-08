KISS - The Originals +1 Vintage Photo Book Available For Pre-Order

The Originals+1 is a KISS photo book from the Music Life Archives featuring 130 pages of vintage KISS (1975-1980). Includes an exclusive poster if pre-ordered before September 7th at kissinjapan.com. Shipping will start end of September.

Courtesy of the XTV Podcast, multi-camera footage of KISS' July 8th show in Madrid, Spain is available below. The setlist on the night was as follows:

"Deuce"

"War Machine"

"Firehouse"

"Shock Me"

"I Love It Loud"

"Flaming Youth"

"Dr. Love"

"Lick It Up"

"God Of Thunder"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Love Gun"

"Black Diamond"

"Cold Gin"

"Detroit Rock City"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"