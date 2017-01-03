KISS - Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast Goes Back To The 80's With Costume Designer FLEUR THIEMEYER; Video

January 3, 2017, 44 minutes ago

news hard rock kiss three sides of the coin

KISS - Three Sides Of The Coin Podcast Goes Back To The 80's With Costume Designer FLEUR THIEMEYER; Video

Episode #210 of the Three Sides Of The Coin podcast is streaming below.

“This week Tommy and Mike fly solo and go back to the glorious days of 80's KISS! We are joined by Fleur Thiemeyer who designed KISS' costumes for Lick It Up, Animalize and Asylum. But, besides getting some amazing stories about KISS, she also shares some great stories about working with David Lee Roth and Van Halen as well as Nikki Sixx and Mötley Crüe.

