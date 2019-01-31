KISS To Appear On The Price Is Right On Monday; Preview Video Streaming

In honor of the 2019 Grammy Awards, airing Sunday, February 9th, on CBS, The Price Is Right is hosting a week of shows celebrating music.

Each day, the show will be themed for a different genre, starting Monday, February 4th, with KISS and rock and roll. The iconic band will model a special prize package featuring their farewell tour and present a musical showcase. Check out a preview, courtesy of ET, below.

The Price Is Right airs weekdays on CBS, check your local listings.

KISS kicks off the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour tonight in Vancouver, BC.

Singer/guitarist Paul Stanley tells ABC Radio that the trek likely will last about three years, while promising that his group will go out with a big bang.

“KISS isn’t about fading away,” he declares. “KISS is about a supernova. KISS is about an explosion heard ’round the world, and that’s what we’ll do.”

Stanley also is expecting the shows to be poignant for KISS fans, both old and new.

“We’re gonna… really show everybody why we’ve been around this long and have that emotional connection to the audience,” he maintains. “It’s more than just music. When people realize that this is the last time, you get to share something very intimate…We have parents who bring their children, and bring their fathers and mothers. So, with three generations there and a lot of time that we’ve spent doing this, it’s a great time to acknowledge what we’ve done.”

KISS singer/bassist Gene Simmons, meanwhile, says the band chose now to mount the farewell tour because they want to go out at the height of their powers.

“We are the hardest-working band on the planet,” Simmons maintains. “Take anybody from another band and stick ’em in our outfits, they’d pass out in a half hour…We’re the best on earth, and you want to go out when you’re at the top of your game.”

The first leg of KISS’ End of the Road tour winds down on April 13th. A second North American leg runs from August 6th through September 16th. The band also will visit Europe from late May to mid-July, and will head Down Under in November and December.