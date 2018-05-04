KISS - TOMMY THAYER To Receive Honorary Degree From Pacific University

Pacific University in Oregon will award an honorary doctorate to longtime university trustee and KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer, at the university’s spring undergraduate commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 19th at Hanson Stadium on the Forest Grove Campus, reports Joe Lang.

Thayer, who has served on Pacific’s Board of Trustees since 2005, has helped the university generate more than $3.5 million for its NCAA Division III intercollegiate athletics program, primarily through a highly successful celebrity fundraiser Legends, which ran from 2007 to 2016. In 2016, the 10th anniversary Legends event launched the creation of the Tommy Thayer Endowments for Music and Athletics, benefiting students in both programs at Pacific.

Prior to receiving his degree during the ceremony, Thayer will give the keynote address to the class of 2018 consisting of approximately 350 bachelor’s degree candidates.

In live news, KISS will return to the concert stage on July 7th at Bareclona Rock Fest in Spain. To view their complete tour schedule, visit this location.