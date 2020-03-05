KISS - Ultimate VIP Experience Detailed In New Video

KISS have released the new video below, detailing the Ultimate VIP Experience for the band's ongoing End Of The Road World Tour.

VIP packages include:

Ultimate KISS Army Experience

• Private backstage Meet & Greet with KISS

• Personal Photo Opportunity with KISS

• Watch the whole show from the Pit (no fans have ever had access to the Pit)

• Backstage Tour with your personal KISS Concierge, plus so much more!

KISS performs next on March 6, at Oracle Arena in Oakland, California. Find the band's tour itinerary here.