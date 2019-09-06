KISS - Upcoming Concert At L.A.'s STAPLES Center Postponed; New March 2020 Date Confirmed

KISS have been forced to postpone their concert at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, scheduled for September 20. A message from the venue follows:

"Due to unforeseen scheduling issues, the KISS: End Of The Road Tour concert currently scheduled for September 20 at STAPLES Center in Los Angeles is postponed. The new date for this event will be March 4, 2020. There is nothing you need to do as your tickets will be valid for that new date. If you are unable to attend the rescheduled date please reach out to your point of purchase for refund options."

KISS performs next on Saturday, September 7, at Centurylink Center in Bossier City, LA. Find the complete End Of The Road tour itinerary here.

