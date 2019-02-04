KISS Uploads "Beth" Performance From Opening Night Of End Of The Road World Tour; HQ Video

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last Thursday (January 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. Watch professionally filmed footage for the performance of the band's classic ballad, "Beth", below:

Footage of guitarist Tommy Thayer performing the solo in "Love Gun", and a clip of Paul Stanley flying across the venue during the song, can be seen below:

A gallery of photos from the concert can be found at Vancouver Sun.

Footage of the finale of the band's show in Portland, OR at the Moda Center can be seen below:

The KISS Army Radio station is available now at SiriusXM Channel 30 for a limited time. Check out a promo video: