KISS - Video Of Q&A Session With Guitarist TOMMY THAYER In London Available

The clip below features KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer in a live Q&A session on June 1st at guitarguitar in Camden, London courtesy of Epiphone.

Prior to the sold out KISS show at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on May 27th, KISS bassist/co-founder Gene Simmons spoke with Glasgow Live about how KISS is the hardest working band in the industry, and how much longer the band plans to remain active. Check out the interview below.

Following the tragic events in Manchester and the temporary closure of the Manchester Arena, KISS’ scheduled concert on May 30th was cancelled. The band issued the following statement in the aftermath.

“We are heartbroken by the atrocity committed against the innocent victims of Manchester. We sadly will not be able to play Manchester Arena on the 30th May. We have always looked forward to these shows and our local fans, but in light of recent events a cancelled rock show seems of such little consequence. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of those affected and all the people of Manchester at this difficult time. We are with you and you are in our prayers.” - Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Singer and Tommy Thayer

Refunds for the May 30 Manchester Arena concert will be granted to all ticketholders at the point of purchase.