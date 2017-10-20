KISS - Video Preview Of Forthcoming Rock City Mobile Game

Coming soon from KISS is the Rock City Mobile Game. No further details have been announced, however the following trailer has been released:

KISS Kruise VII will be sailing out of New Orleans to Costa Maya and Cozumel on Norwegian Pearl from November 5th - 10th, 2017. Bands due to perform during the Kruise other than KISS include Extreme, Steel Panther, Biters and more. Go to this location for details.

KISS Kruise VI recap video: