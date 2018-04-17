KISS Vocalist / Guitarist PAUL STANLEY To Deliver Commencement Address At Wesley College In Dover

Delaware State News reports that Wesley College (120 N State St, Dover, DE) announced Monday that Paul Stanley, Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee as a member of KISS, artist, author, and entrepreneur will be the speaker for the 2018 commencement ceremony on May 12th.

“Paul has entertained, inspired, and helped better the lives of millions of people around the world,” said Wesley President Robert E. Clark II. “I have known Paul for over three decades and I am excited for our college and community to be able to have the opportunity to meet and hear from my friend and true American legend.”

Paul Stanley will exhibit his paintings, sculptures, mixed media works, and limited edition prints on Saturday, June 16th from 5 - 8 PM at Wentworth Gallery in Phipps Plaza, Atlanta, GA. Check out a video trailer below:

Wentworth Gallery in Short Hills, NJ welcomes Paul for an exhibition of his art on Saturday, April 28th from 5 - 8 PM.

For more information and pricing inquiries, contact the gallery. Ask how you can join Paul Stanley for dinner after the show. Go to the Wentworth Gallery Facebook page here for updates.