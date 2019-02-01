KISS - Watch TOMMY THAYER Perform "Love Gun" Solo And See PAUL STANLEY Fly At End Of The Road World Tour Launch; HQ Video

KISS launched the first leg of their massive End Of The Road World Tour last night (Thursday, January 31st) at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, BC. The band have released this footage of guitarist Tommy Thayer performing the solo in "Love Gun":

In another official clip, Paul Stanley flies across the venue during "Love Gun":

A gallery of photos from the concert can be found at Vancouver Sun, while fan-filmed video, courtesy of YouTube user "qsysopr", can be found below.

KISS performed the following setlist:

"Detroit Rock City"

"Shout It Out Loud"

"Deuce"

"Say Yeah"

"Heaven's On Fire"

"War Machine"

"Lick It Up"

"100,000 Years"

"God Of Thunder"

"Cold Gin"

"Psycho Circus"

"I Love It Loud"

"Hide Your Heart"

"Let Me Go, Rock 'N' Roll"

"Love Gun"

"I Was Made For Lovin' You"

"Black Diamond"

Encore:

"Beth"

"Do You Love Me"

"Rock And Roll All Nite"