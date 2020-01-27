KISS Will Change Setlist For Next Leg Of End Of The Road Tour
January 27, 2020, an hour ago
Earlier this month at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer was interviewed by David "Gus" Griesinger of Backstage Axxess. During their chat, which can be seen below, the pair spoke about the upcoming North American leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. The trek, which kicks off February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, will feature David Lee Roth as direct support. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:
"First of all, this is a must-see show," said Thayer. "If you haven't ever seen KISS, this is definitely your last opportunity to come to see the show. It's something you never want to miss. At least once in your lifetime, you've gotta see the show. This show is built, as you've seen, it's the biggest one we've ever done and I'm not just hyping it. It's really incredible. We put a lot of time and effort into preparing for this in the first place. It's really paid off. The reviews, the response from fans, everybody across the board has been phenomenal. The shows have been sold out or close to sold out. I think we've played for almost two million people in 110 shows in 2019. The tour is going to go through 2020 and into '21. Our last show is going to be in New York City on July 17, 2021, but we're not announcing what venue it is yet. We have an end date now that we're going to work toward, so that gives a little more perspective to really this is the end of the road and everybody can see this is the schedule moving forward. Now is the time to come see the show. Even if you saw it last year, we're going to come out with some new songs in the set starting February 1st on this leg, and revamping and freshening it up for 2020."
Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.
Tour itinerary:
February
1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena
4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center
5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena
8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex
11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena
13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena
15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center
16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena
19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena
21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center
22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)
March
2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)
4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center
6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena
9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center
10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome
15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum
August
28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion
29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall
31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center
September
3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion
4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre
8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood
9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park
11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre
12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL
14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center
15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre
20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater
22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena
24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion
October
1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas
2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)