KISS Will Change Setlist For Next Leg Of End Of The Road Tour

Earlier this month at the NAMM show in Anaheim, California, KISS guitarist Tommy Thayer was interviewed by David "Gus" Griesinger of Backstage Axxess. During their chat, which can be seen below, the pair spoke about the upcoming North American leg of the band's End Of The Road farewell tour. The trek, which kicks off February 1st in Manchester, New Hampshire, will feature David Lee Roth as direct support. An excerpt has been transcribed as follows:

"First of all, this is a must-see show," said Thayer. "If you haven't ever seen KISS, this is definitely your last opportunity to come to see the show. It's something you never want to miss. At least once in your lifetime, you've gotta see the show. This show is built, as you've seen, it's the biggest one we've ever done and I'm not just hyping it. It's really incredible. We put a lot of time and effort into preparing for this in the first place. It's really paid off. The reviews, the response from fans, everybody across the board has been phenomenal. The shows have been sold out or close to sold out. I think we've played for almost two million people in 110 shows in 2019. The tour is going to go through 2020 and into '21. Our last show is going to be in New York City on July 17, 2021, but we're not announcing what venue it is yet. We have an end date now that we're going to work toward, so that gives a little more perspective to really this is the end of the road and everybody can see this is the schedule moving forward. Now is the time to come see the show. Even if you saw it last year, we're going to come out with some new songs in the set starting February 1st on this leg, and revamping and freshening it up for 2020."

Known for their trademark larger-than-life blistering performances, KISS has proven for decades why they are hands down the most iconic live show in rock n roll. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers who have sold more than 100 million albums worldwide have said this tour is devoted to the millions of KISS Army fans.

Tour itinerary:

February

1 - Manchester, NH - SNHU Arena

4 - Allentown, PA - PPL Center

5 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

7 - Charlottesville, VA - John Paul Jones Arena

8 - Greensboro, NC - Greensboro Coliseum Complex

11 - Columbia, SC - Colonial Life Arena

13 - Lexington, KY - Rupp Arena

15 - Peoria, IL - Peoria Civic Center

16 - Fort Wayne, IN - Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

18 - Springfield, MO - JQH Arena

19 - Wichita, KS - INTRUST Bank Arena

21 - Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

22 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

24 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

25 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

29 - Laughlin, NV - Laughlin Event Center (no David Lee Roth)

March

2 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Arena (formerly Rabobank Arena)

4 - Los Angeles, CA - Staples Center

6 - Oakland, CA - Oracle Arena

9 - El Paso, TX - UTEP Don Haskins Center

10 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

12 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

14 - Lafayette, LA - Lafayette Cajundome

15 - Biloxi, MS - Mississippi Coast Coliseum

August

28 - Burgettstown, PA - KeyBank Pavilion

29 - Atlantic City, NJ - Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

31 - Canandaigua, NY - Constellation Brands – Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center

September

3 - Bangor, ME - Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

4 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

5 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

8 - Atlanta, GA - Cellairis Amphitheatre at Lakewood

9 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park

11 - Clarkston, MI - DTE Energy Music Theatre

12 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Chicago, IL

14 - Dayton, OH - Wright State University Nutter Center

15 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

19 - George, WA - Gorge Amphitheatre

20 - Ridgefield, WA - Sunlight Supply Amphitheater

22 - Boise, ID - ExtraMile Arena

24 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

27 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

29 - Phoenix, AZ - Ak-Chin Pavilion

October

1 - Austin, TX - Germania Insurance Amphitheater at Circuit of the Americas

2 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena

(Photo - Jen Rosenstein)