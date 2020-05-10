KISS Working On New Coffee Table Book Featuring Concert Posters From Band's Entire Career

KISS icon Gene Simmons recently spoke with Scott Brown, the United States ambassador to New Zealand and Samoa, on Facebook Live. During the conversation, Simmons revealed the band has a new project in the works.

Simmons: "Here's one of the things I'm really excited about, is to put out a huge - we're working on the deal now - a huge coffee table book. I mean, as big as we can get it, and it's posters from 1973 until 2020. And these are original posters... KISS posters from the very beginning. It's interesting historically. When you go back, some of the bands we took out on their first tours. So you'll see 'KISS' with the faces, and you'll see little 'AC/DC', see 'KISS' and little 'Rush'; these are all bands we took out on their first tour. Bon Jovi, Mötley Crüe, Judas Priest, Iron Maiden, Scorpions; you name it, we took 'em on their first tour. Not because it's about, 'Hey, we know stuff.' We're fans too. We weren't some of those assholes who would pull down the volume when the opening act is on. That's all nonsense. You wanna use all the lights and all the sound? Go for it. Just be as good as you can be, because that makes the whole night better."

KISS is now offering a Stay At Home T-shirt,with 100% of net profit generated being donated to the Global Relief Fund for Live Music Crews during the Coronavirus pandemic. This includes tour managers, production managers, riggers, sound engineers, backline techs, lighting directors and designers, special effects teams, carpenters and more. Go to this location to purchase.