KISSIN' DYNAMITE Debuts Music Video For Cover Of POWERWOLF's "Let There Be Night"

Kissin' Dynamite have released a music video for their cover of Powerwolf's "Let There Be Light". Check it out below:

Kissin' Dynamite will support Powerwolf on their European run in January. Dates below.

January

10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini

11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer

12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1

13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera

15 - Lille, France - L'Aernoef

16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux

17 - Rouen, France - Le 106

19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

20 - Glasgow, UK - SWG

21 - Bristol, UK - SWX

22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill

24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie

25 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall

26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal

27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien

28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur

29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

Then, catch Kissin' Dynamite live on their upcoming European headline tour in March and April.

March

15 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club

16 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool

20 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu

21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch

22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser

23 - Vacha/Eisenach, Germany - Vachwerk

28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal

29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

30 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

April

4 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage

5 - Koln, Germany - Kantine

6 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle

10 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club

11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7

12 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage

13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn

16 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club

17 - Wien, Austria - Flex

18 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert

19 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv

20 - Worgl, Austria - Komma