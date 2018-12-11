KISSIN' DYNAMITE Launch Teaser For Music Video Covering POWERWOLF's "Let There Be Night"

December 11, 2018, 2 hours ago

With the simple message, "Stay tuned!", Kissin' Dynamite present this teaser for their upcoming video for the band's cover of Powerwolf's "Let There Be Light":

Kissin' Dynamite are looking back to a very successful year with the launch of their latest album Ecstasy, and a very successful tour in support of Powerwolf which saw them take over arenas all across Europe.

The lads recently released a brand new single and video for the song "Heart Of Stone", it's a new version with an accompanying orchestra! Check it out below:

Kissin' Dynamite will support Powerwolf on their second European run in January:

January
10 - Toulouse, France - Bikini
11 - Bordeaux, France - Le Rocher De Palmer
12 - Barcelona, Spain - Razzmatazz 1
13 - Madrid, Spain - La Riviera
15 - Lille, France - L'Aernoef
16 - Nantes, France - Le Stereolux
17 - Rouen, France - Le 106
19 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2
20 - Glasgow, UK - SWG
21 - Bristol, UK - SWX
22 - Birmingham, UK - Digbeth Mill
24 - Reims, France - La Cartonnerie
25 - Dusseldorf, Germany - Mitsubishi Electric Hall
26 - Nancy, France - L'Autre Canal
27 - Marseille, France - Espace Julien
28 - Lyon, France - Transbordeur
29 - Strasbourg, France - La Laiterie

Then, catch Kissin' Dynamite live on their upcoming European headline tour in March and April:

March
15 - Osnabruck, Germany - Bastard Club
16 - Enschede, Netherlands - Metropool
20 - Berlin, Germany - BiNuu
21 - Nurnberg, Germany - Hirsch
22 - Leipzig, Germany - Hellraiser
23 - Vacha/Eisenach, Germany - Vachwerk
28 - Aschaffenburg, Germany - Colos Saal
29 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
30 - Hannover, Germany - Musikzentrum

April
4 - Saarbrucken, Germany - Garage
5 - Koln, Germany - Kantine
6 - Hamburg, Germany - Markthalle
10 - Milano, Italy - Legend Club
11 - Pratteln, Switzerland - Z7
12 - Munchen, Germany - Backstage
13 - Stuttgart, Germany - LKA-Longhorn
16 - Bratislava, Slovakia - Randal Club
17 - Wien, Austria - Flex
18 - Budapest, Hungary - Durer Kert
19 - Graz, Austria - Explosiv
20 - Worgl, Austria - Komma



