German rockers, Kissin’ Dynamite, performed inside Bullhead City Circus at Germany's Wacken Open Air festival in the summer of 2017. Professionally-filmed video of the band's full set can be found below.

Setlist:

Intro / "Highlight Zone"

"DNA"

"Money, Sex & Power"

"She Came, She Saw"

"Sex is War"

"Hashtag Your Life"