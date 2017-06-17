KISSIN' DYNAMITE - “Masterpiece” Live Clip Featuring BEYOND THE BLACK's Jennifer Haben

German rockers, Kissin’ Dynamite, will unleash their first-ever live album, Generation Goodbye, on July 8th via AFM Records. It features the entire sold out Stuttgart, Germany concert from December 2016. Check out the live clip for “Masterpiece” featuring Beyond The Black singer Jennifer Haben below:





Generation Goodbye tracklisting:

“Generation Goodbye”

“Hashtag Your Life”

“If Clocks Were Running Backwards”

“Somebody To Hate”

“She Came She Saw”

“Highlight Zone”

“Masterpiece”

“Flying Colours”

“Under Friendly Fire”

“Larger Than Life”

“Utopia”

Digipak bonus tracks:

“Living In The Fastlane”

“Only The Good Die Young” (Acoustic)

“Ticket To Paradise” (Live In Cologne)

“I Will Be King” (Live In Cologne)

DVD:

Kissin‘ Dynamite Tour Documentary

Live Clips (Live In Cologne):

“Ticket To Paradise”

“I Will Be King”

Music Clips:

“I Will Be King”

“Six Feet Under”

“Money Sex and Power”

“DNA”

“Fireflies” (Lyric Video)

“Hashtag Your Life”



"She Came She Saw”:





