KISSIN' DYNAMITE Streaming New Song "You're Not Alone"

Metal Blade Records recently announced the signing of Kissin' Dynamite, one of Germany's most promising rock bands. Sony Music label Columbia will handle affairs and releases of the group in Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

First on the agenda is the release of Ecstasy, Kissin' Dynamite's new studio album, on July 6th. It is the follow-up to Generation Goodbye (2016), which reached #14 in the official German album charts.

Produced by Kissin' Dynamite singer Hannes Braun, Ecstasy harks back to the quintet's unpolished, energy-laden early days, while at the same time marking a turning point in their eleven-year history. In autumn, the group will embark on their first concert tour as special guest since changing labels; from October 26th on Kissin' Dynamite will accompany Powerwolf, who are currently breaking all success records, for 16 joint gigs throughout Europe.

Listen to the album track "You're Not Alone" below, and pre-order the album here.

Ecstasy tracklisting:

"I've Got The Fire"

"You're Not Alone"

"Somebody's Gotta Do It"

"Ecstasy"

"Still Around"

"Superhuman"

"Placebo"

"Breaking The Silence"

"Waging War"

"One More Time"

"Heart Of Stone"

"Wild Wind"

"No Time To Wonder"

"You're Not Alone":

"Ecstasy":

"I've Got The Fire" video:

Tour dates with Powerwolf:

October

26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof

27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle

29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36

31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys

November

1 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja

2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee

6 - Wien, Austria - Arena

7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club

9 - München, Germany - Tonhalle

10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena

11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar

12 - London, UK - Koko

14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks

15 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457

16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall

17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle

Lineup:

Hannes Braun - vocals

Ande Braun - guitars

Jim Müller - guitars

Steffen Haile - bass

Andi Schnitzer - drums

(Photo - Patrick Schneiderwind)