KISSIN’ DYNAMITE, THE BASEBALLS Team Up For New Single “Cadillac Maniac”

Hard rock and ‘50s rock ‘n’ roll come together with "Cadillac Maniac" as Kissin' Dynamite and The Baseballs deliver the stunning proof that even in 2019 it's possible to create a bold and surprising musical fusion that manages to impress with its sheer refreshing otherness. But how did the spectacular collaboration come about? Both bands originate from roughly the same corner in southern Germany and so it was only a matter of time before the musicians came across each other. "It started out as a project mixing our sound. The result is a high-energy earworm that does not leave the ear canal so quickly", explains Kissin' Dynamite singer Hannes Braun.

In their respective genres, both formations have long been among the big, established players: The Baseballs sold nearly two million albums over the past decade, winning 21 gold and platinum awards and playing over 500 live shows in 26 countries with more than three million enthusiastic spectators. For more than ten years, Kissin' Dynamite have been one of Germany's most important hard rock bands, and undertook sold-out concert tours around the world (including Europe, Japan and Ukraine). Last year, the band signed a major deal with Sony Music label Columbia Records and reached the top ten of the Official German Charts for the first time with their sixth album Esctasy. At the Metal Hammer Awards 2018, Kissin' Dynamite were honored in the category "Best German Band".

The principle of "genre-crossover" has a long tradition. After Run DMC and Aerosmith inspired the imagination of a whole generation of musicians in the mid-eighties with their groundbreaking rap / rock fusion "Walk This Way", representatives of diverse music styles came together in the following years to unite their respective genre elements with great pioneering spirit. In the aftermath, a variety of highly interesting pop/rock/hiphop/indie/dance hybrids emerged, including spectacular collaborations such as Sonic Youth/Chuck D, KLF/Tammy Wynette, Public Enemy/Anthrax, Teenage Fan Club/De La Soul, Fettes Brot/James Last, Justin Timberlake/Chris Stapleton, Foo Fighters/Norah Jones and currently Lil Nas X/Billy Ray Cyrus. With their shared smash "Cadillac Maniac", the unexpected dream team Kissin' Dynamite/The Baseballs is now continuing the story of the music crossover with a highly exciting contribution.