KISSIN’ DYNAMITE – “You’re Not Alone” Video Streaming; Ecstasy Album Out Now
July 6, 2018, 3 minutes ago
Kissin' Dynamite have released their new studio album, Ecstasy, today via Metal Blade Records. It is the follow-up to Generation Goodbye (2016), which reached #14 in the official German album charts.
In celebration of the album's release, Kissin' Dynamite are stoked to unleash their new video for the song "You're Not Alone".
Produced by Kissin' Dynamite singer Hannes Braun, Ecstasy harks back to the quintet's unpolished, energy-laden early days, while at the same time marking a turning point in their eleven-year history. In autumn, the group will embark on their first concert tour as special guest since changing labels; from October 26th on Kissin' Dynamite will accompany Powerwolf, who are currently breaking all success records, for 16 joint gigs throughout Europe.
Order the album here.
Ecstasy tracklisting:
"I've Got The Fire"
"You're Not Alone"
"Somebody's Gotta Do It"
"Ecstasy"
"Still Around"
"Superhuman"
"Placebo"
"Breaking The Silence"
"Waging War"
"One More Time"
"Heart Of Stone"
"Wild Wind"
"No Time To Wonder"
"You're Not Alone" audio stream:
"Ecstasy":
"I've Got The Fire" video:
Tour dates with Powerwolf:
October
26 - Wiesbaden, Germany - Schlachthof
27 - Oberhausen, Germany - Turbinenhalle
29 - Hamburg, Germany - Große Freiheit 36
31 - Berlin, Germany - Huxleys
November
1 - Warschau, Poland - Progresja
2 - Leipzig, Germany - Haus Auensee
6 - Wien, Austria - Arena
7 - Milan, Italy - Live Club
9 - München, Germany - Tonhalle
10 - Ludwigsburg, Germany - MHP Arena
11 - Eindhoven, Netherlands - Effenaar
12 - London, UK - Koko
14 - Lausanne, Switzerland - Les Docks
15 - Zürich, Switzerland - Komplex 457
16 - Geiselwind, Germany - Music Hall
17 - Saarbrücken, Germany - Saarlandhalle
Lineup:
Hannes Braun - vocals
Ande Braun - guitars
Jim Müller - guitars
Steffen Haile - bass
Andi Schnitzer - drums
(Photo - Patrick Schneiderwind)